Activist warns of minority exodus expected within few years in Iraq

2023-12-31 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Civil organizations warned on Sunday of the potential "emptiness" of minorities in Iraq within less than 10 years if the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government do not provide solutions to the problems and violations facing these minorities.

Ghanem Elias, the director of the "Olive Branch" organization, stated in a press conference in Erbil that "minorities in general, and religious minorities in particular, have no rights, but their rights are nonexistent in Iraq."

He pointed out that "2675 people from the Yazidi community are still missing, in addition to 68 mass graves, and 2600 orphaned children."

He continued, "the situation of minorities requires intervention from both the federal and regional governments, as well as international organizations, as there are no solutions," adding, "we will see Iraq devoid of minorities in less than 10 years."

According to information, the number of Christians in Iraq has decreased to 200,000 from a previous 600,000.