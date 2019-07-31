عربي | كوردى


Facebook defeats appeal in US claiming it aided Hamas attacks

2019/07/31 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Facebook

on Wednesday defeated an appeal by American victims of Hamas attacks in

Israel, who sought to hold the company liable for providing the group a social

media platform to further its goals.The

2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the Communications Decency

Act, a 1996 law regulating internet content, shielded Facebook from liability.

It also declined to exercise jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ foreign law

claims.Lawyers

for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Facebook and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.The

plaintiffs also included relatives and the estates of Hamas victims.Wednesday’s

decision upheld a May 2017 ruling by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in

Brooklyn.It

is a fresh setback to efforts to hold companies such as Facebook and Twitter liable

for failing to better police users’ online speech.The

US Department of State has designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization

since 1997.The

case is Force et al v Facebook Inc et al, 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, No.

18-397.



