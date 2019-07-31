Home › Baghdad Post › Facebook defeats appeal in US claiming it aided Hamas attacks

Facebook defeats appeal in US claiming it aided Hamas attacks

2019/07/31 | 19:35



on Wednesday defeated an appeal by American victims of Hamas attacks in



Israel, who sought to hold the company liable for providing the group a social



media platform to further its goals.The



2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the Communications Decency



Act, a 1996 law regulating internet content, shielded Facebook from liability.



It also declined to exercise jurisdiction over the plaintiffs’ foreign law



claims.Lawyers



for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Facebook and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.The



plaintiffs also included relatives and the estates of Hamas victims.Wednesday’s



decision upheld a May 2017 ruling by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in



Brooklyn.It



is a fresh setback to efforts to hold companies such as Facebook and Twitter liable



for failing to better police users’ online speech.The



US Department of State has designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization



since 1997.The



case is Force et al v Facebook Inc et al, 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, No.



18-397.







