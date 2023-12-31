Explosion heard near Erbil's airport
Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Sunday that a "large" explosion was heard near the Erbil International Airport in the Ainkawa area.
The source told the Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred at around 4:45 p.m. local time. The source said that the explosion is believed to have been caused by a drone.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Last night, at least two explosive drones struck a Peshmerga base in Erbil, the Kurdistan region's capital city.
A KRG spokesperson said that the strikes resulted in material damages only, and no casualties have been reported.
Prime Minister al-Sudani denounced the attack as "terrorist" and ordered a joint investigation between Baghdad and Erbil to identify the perpetrators.