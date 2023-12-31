Explosion heard near Erbil's airport

2023-12-31 17:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Sunday that a "large" explosion was heard near the Erbil International Airport in the Ainkawa area.

The source told the Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred at around 4:45 p.m. local time. The source said that the explosion is believed to have been caused by a drone.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Last night, at least two explosive drones struck a Peshmerga base in Erbil, the Kurdistan region's capital city.

A KRG spokesperson said that the strikes resulted in material damages only, and no casualties have been reported.