PUK chooses Mustafa Chawrash as commander of peshmerga’s brigade 70

2019/07/31 | 19:35
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Mustafa Chawrash has been named as the new commander of the Peshmerga militias’ Brigade 70, which is affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
PUK’s leadership council member, Chawrash told NRT TV on Wednesday that the decision was made by First Deputy Secretary General of the PUK Kosrat Rasul on July 27.
The move was made after Sheikh Jaafar Mustafa was appointed as Vice President of Kurdistan.
Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraqi Kurdistan are not unified, and considered as militias of the ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party KDP led by Massoud Barzani and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan PUK.
The Peshmerga controlled by the ministry for Peshmerga affairs, the KDP, and the PUK.
Even Iraqi Kurdistan is not a unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP and PUK.
Brigade 70 is dominant in the governorates of Sulaimani and Halabja and in adjacent parts of the disputed areas where the Peshmerga is present. Its KDP counterpart Brigade 80 is dominant in Erbil and Duhok.
A number of attempts have been made to reform and unify the Region’s armed forces, but the goal remains elusive with both parties reluctant to cede the power that comes with military force.
Jaafar Mustafa famously threw a wrench in the government formation process in April said that Brigade 70 would refuse to listen to a vice president from the Change Movement (Gorran).
