Iraqi FM confirms Iraq became more stable

2023-12-31 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, confirmed on Friday that Iraq became more stable, indicating the success of the provincial council elections. Hussein’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hanke Bruins Slot, in the headquarters of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a […]

