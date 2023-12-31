Iraqi security discovers 80-meter-long tunnel used by ISIS

2023-12-31 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) revealed on Saturday that security forces discovered an underground tunnel used by ISIS terrorist groups in western Nineveh. The ISMC mentioned in a statement that Iraqi security forces conducted a search operation in western Nineveh where they discovered an 80-meter-long tunnel divided into two tunnels, each […]

