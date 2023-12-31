Iraqi National Security Service recounts its 'significant' operations in 2023

2023-12-31 20:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Service showcased on Sunday the most prominent achievements and qualitative operations witnessed in 2023. They announced a groundbreaking operation resulting in the dismantling of a network of foreign suicide bombers.

During a press conference, the spokesperson for the agency reported the "establishment of a new unit within the Service dedicated to parallel investigations into financial crimes," highlighting, "the arrest of 421 suspects and the seizure of over $15 million, alongside the confiscation of over seven billion dinars, including counterfeit amounts."