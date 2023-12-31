Iraqi National Security Service recounts its 'significant' operations in 2023
Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Service showcased on Sunday the most prominent achievements and qualitative operations witnessed in 2023. They announced a groundbreaking operation resulting in the dismantling of a network of foreign suicide bombers.
During a press conference, the spokesperson for the agency reported the "establishment of a new unit within the Service dedicated to parallel investigations into financial crimes," highlighting, "the arrest of 421 suspects and the seizure of over $15 million, alongside the confiscation of over seven billion dinars, including counterfeit amounts."
The spokesperson also mentioned, "The arrest of 689 suspects involved in drug trafficking and distribution, seizing 14 million narcotic pills." Simultaneously, they disclosed the "thwarting of two attempts to cultivate narcotic plants in Baghdad."