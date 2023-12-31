Iraq to increase wheat production to surpass 6 million tons

2023-12-31 20:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture clarified on Sunday its plan related to wheat cultivation in the winter season, confirming that endeavors are ongoing to make the wheat crop self-sufficient. The spokesperson of the Agriculture Ministry, Muhammad Al-Khuzaie, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the ministry prepared 8,500 square kilometers to plant […]

