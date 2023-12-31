Hundreds of citizens celebrate New Year in al-Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

2023-12-31 21:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Hundreds of citizens from various Iraqi governorates and the Kurdistan Region (KRI) gathered in al-Sulaymaniyah to mark the beginning of the new year 2024. They expressed wishes for peace and harmonious living conditions in the country, hoping for resolutions to the accumulated crises between the central and Regional governments, issues that have burdened the citizens in Kurdistan.

People congregated along Salem Street in central al-Sulaymaniyah to celebrate the New Year, with the city's streets adorned with decorative trees, colorful illuminations, and shops filled with gifts, flowers, vibrant Christmas trees, Santa Claus dolls, and assorted presents, all symbolizing the citizens' joy in welcoming a new year that wipes away their sorrows. They also made wishes for security, peace, and tranquility to prevail across Iraq.

Fakher Izzedin, a government employee, expressed, "Firstly, I congratulate the Iraqi and Kurdish people on the new year. I hope that every citizen achieves what they desire with their families. I also hope that all problems are resolved, allowing us to live in a united Iraq, free from racism and sectarianism."

Haivan Abbas added, "I hope that all members of our people, especially politicians, refrain from using terminologies that have divided our country into sectarian and ethnic groups. They should exclusively use the standard of citizenship when talking about the entire Iraqi people. What has happened to our brothers in the center and the ongoing crisis over salaries in Kurdistan is just a consequence of the conflicts caused by quotas and sectarianism. All components of the people must unite to build this nation so that every citizen can benefit from its resources."

Ahmed Mohammed, a citizen from Baghdad, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has provided many facilities for tourists, and the measures taken within the city match the level of this significant preparation held in public places, especially Salem Street, which witnessed the largest gathering this year."

He added, "For tourists, the New Year was an opportunity to spend an extended period in al-Sulaymaniyah. We are still here for shopping and getting to know the city more."

The General Directorate of Tourism in al-Sulaymaniyah estimated that more than 70,000 tourists would enter al-Sulaymaniyah during the New Year holiday, confirming its readiness to receive tourists.

The official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Tourism in al-Sulaymaniyah, Aram Shawan, stated, "The General Directorate of Tourism in al-Sulaymaniyah has completed all its preparations to receive tourists from central and southern Iraq during the holiday, by forming multiple committees to ensure a new experience for tourists during the holiday."

Shawan highlighted that "the directorate expects an increase in the number of tourists compared to last year, which reached 50,000 tourists," indicating that "most tourists will come from central and southern Iraq, with some from neighboring countries."