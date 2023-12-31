Iraqi expert warns against 'excessive' use of fireworks on New Year's Eve

2023-12-31 22:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi authorities are concerned about New Year's Eve celebrations turning into "disastrous" incidents due to fireworks and random firing, prompting preemptive measures to anticipate any emergency. They have also issued warnings and guidance to prevent a recurrence of scenes similar to the injuries and fires that occurred in previous years.

Baghdad and other governorates celebrate Christmas every year by parading through the streets in festive attire, adorned with red Santa Claus hats, marking the beginning of the new year with fireworks lighting up the sky and streets of the city.

Guidelines to avoid "disasters":

During New Year's Eve celebrations, according to the security and strategic expert, retired Brigadier Aqeel Al-Taie, citizens often witness disorganized and sometimes chaotic celebrations. This includes traffic congestion, non-compliance with traffic laws and public safety regulations, occasional use of firearms, and even the random use of hazardous fireworks.

Al-Taie, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, added that "based on this, the Baghdad Operations Command issued instructions to avoid disasters and fires, prohibiting the use of firearms, as well as fireworks containing large amounts of flammable materials, and sometimes chemicals in a random manner."

He explained that "these fireworks cause fires, as occurred last year. Therefore, the Baghdad Operations Command emphasized the necessity of using them only in designated areas, adhering to traffic rules, and not parking vehicles on the sides of roads, all in the interest of citizens' safety."

A plan to secure celebrations:

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior revealed a plan to secure the locations of New Year's Eve celebrations in the capital, Baghdad.

Brigadier Miqdad Meeri, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and the Security Media Cell, stated, "The Ministry of Interior has devised a comprehensive plan that includes readiness and deployment of security forces to secure all vital areas, parks, and celebration venues for the New Year's festivities."

He added that "any violation of the law committed by anyone will face legal actions, whether it involves harassment, trespassing, or excessive use of firearms or fireworks."

Furthermore, he stated, "The Ministry of Interior advised citizens to adhere to the recommendations of the General Directorate of Civil Defense regarding the organization of celebrations and the danger associated with the use of fireworks and similar items."

Warnings about fireworks:

In Iraq, the Environmental Police have issued a warning about the dangers of fireworks and their risks to users, particularly during the New Year's celebrations, which witness a high demand for these fireworks and firecrackers as part of welcoming the new year.

Regarding this matter, the police issued a statement concerning fireworks, stating, "The prevalence of fireworks, their popularity, and increased use during occasions like holidays and celebrations highlight negative aspects that disturb public tranquility, spoil the atmosphere of these events, disrupt people's peace, and pose risks to users and those nearby, often leading to property damage due to resulting fires."

The Environmental Police underlined several facts regarding the use of fireworks:

1. Upon detonation, fireworks produce an explosion before the sound is heard because sound travels at a speed of 760 meters per hour, while light travels at a speed of 670 million meters per hour.

2. The heads of fireworks reach temperatures of up to 1000 degrees Celsius when ignited, becoming five times hotter than cooking oil and ten times hotter than boiling water. This heat could cause severe harm to the human body if directed toward it.

3. It is strictly prohibited to use fireworks or ignite them inside or near any building, crowded places, shops, houses, tents, wooden structures, gardens, or forests.

4. Purchasing or trading fireworks packaged in brown paper should be completely avoided, as these often indicate professionally-displayed fireworks, which could pose significant dangers to consumers.

5. A 10-hour fireworks show can produce nearly 84 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the aftermath of an 8000-dunam agricultural fire in a single day.

6. Fireworks burn at temperatures of 1000 degrees Celsius, producing sparks with the same temperature. This is sufficient to start fires wherever they fall. The size of the initial components determines the duration of sparks. Larger sizes lead to longer-lasting sparks.

7. Most injuries occur on hands, followed by eyes and faces, with most burns ranging from third-degree to fourth-degree burns due to the high temperatures of sparks emitted from fireworks, capable of causing disfigurement or permanent disability.

8. Injuries from fireworks are thermal, not chemical, so immediate first aid is insufficient. The injured person should be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

9. The danger lies in the failure to adhere to safety standards or due to manufacturing or storage faults, sometimes leading to unexpected explosions, resulting in finger amputations.

10. Some fireworks contain a fifth element (chlorine donor) to enhance flame color, posing additional risks.

The Environmental Police urged cooperation to reduce the risks associated with fireworks and emphasized collaboration between citizens and relevant authorities.

Moreover, they highlighted that the Environmental Police, empowered by the Chemical Monitoring Committee, will handle fireworks stores as explosives storage according to the UN classification system, including fireworks.

They emphasized their adherence to Law No. 2 of 2012, which prohibits violent toys, including fireworks, and carries a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of 10 million dinars for those involved in such activities.

Guidelines and recommendations:

In the same context, the Media Director of Civil Defense, Colonel Rahman Hussein Mahdi, emphasizes that "the Civil Defense Directorate has disseminated guidelines regarding the manner of celebration. The General Director of Civil Defense, Major General Mohsen Kadhim, instructed since December 25th to deploy Civil Defense teams across all governorates, including Baghdad's Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa districts, focusing on selected areas expected to witness gatherings of citizens, such as malls, cafes, and public squares, to celebrate this occasion."

Mahdi further explained to Shafaq News Agency, "This occasion will be accompanied by a lot of fireworks, which are essentially chemical compounds mixed with rapidly ignitable gunpowder, creating these sounds, glow, and colors."

Mahdi offered a set of recommendations, highlighting, "Families should avoid letting children handle fireworks by themselves, fearing they might lose control over these items or improperly ignite them."

He continued, "It is crucial to refrain from igniting fireworks near power lines, parks, palm trees, natural trees, or decorations made of plastic or straw. Avoid proximity to generators, fuel stations, gas tanks, and factories, as well as hospitals because their loud sounds disturb patients. Also, avoid setting off fireworks inside vehicles, whether stationary or in motion, within enclosed spaces, and halls entirely, as these halls contain highly flammable materials, and disaster could strike with a mere spark."

Celebration Square and malls in Baghdad:

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued directives yesterday, Saturday, to the concerned authorities to open the Celebration Square in the Karkh district of the capital Baghdad, allowing movement for citizens.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani instructed "to keep the gates of the Green Zone area open after midnight on New Year's Eve, Sunday and Monday of this week, on the occasion of the New Year."

Meanwhile, the Director of the Iraqi Center for Economic and Political Studies, Wisam Hadmal Al-Hilu, revealed the closure of several commercial malls in the capital Baghdad, coinciding with New Year's Eve.

Al-Hilu mentioned, "Several management administrations of commercial malls in both Karkh and Rusafa sides officially announced the closure for only one day, coinciding with New Year's Eve. The malls scheduled for closure tomorrow are Mansour Mall in Karkh, Zayouna Mall in Rusafa, and several others."

He added, "Several other commercial malls in Baghdad, both in Karkh and Rusafa, have announced they will remain open and have arranged events and competitions coinciding with New Year's celebrations. These malls have designated entry for families only, excluding young individuals."

Banning fireworks:

The fireworks are set off as a representation of joy and celebration during various occasions such as New Year's Eve. However, their incorrect usage poses significant risks, sometimes reaching the point of fatal consequences.

Voices have risen demanding a ban on fireworks in markets or the establishment of strict guidelines and regulations at their points of sale. They also call for prohibiting minors from purchasing them and holding accountable those who violate these regulations, aiming to prevent the disruption of festive atmospheres and the transformation of joy into mourning.

In this regard, legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi informed Shafaq News agency that "Law No. 51 of 2017 on Weapons, in Article 24, penalizes carrying firearms without a license with imprisonment and fines. This law needs to be enforced. Additionally, Law No. 570 of 1982 stipulates a three-year imprisonment for anyone firing fireworks during events."

New Year Holiday:

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had decided to suspend official work for a week in celebration of Christmas and New Year.

A statement from the Media and Information Department of KRG indicated that "the Christmas and New Year holiday starts from the 25th of December and ends on the 1st of January 2024."