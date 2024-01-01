Al-Sudani assures Iraqis for 2024: The year of achievements

2024-01-01 00:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani pledged on Monday that the year 2024 would be a year of accomplishments for Iraqis.

Al-Sudani stated in a press release distributed by his media office, "I extend my warmest congratulations and prayers to our dear Iraqi people, invoking the Almighty to safeguard them in our beloved Iraq."

"We enter a new year carrying the aspirations of our people, fostering hope and determination. We renew our commitment to make this year brimful of progress, work, and contributions, affirming the government's dedication to its executive program and priorities, aspiring to serve, reform, and meet the needs and requirements that meet the aspirations of citizens across this cherished nation."