Iraq welcomes 2024 with celebrations and fireworks

2024-01-01 00:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqis entered the year 2024 amid celebrations and fireworks in several cities, including the capital, Baghdad, and cities in the Kurdistan Region.

Iraqi authorities took preemptive measures in anticipation of any emergencies, issuing precautionary guidelines to prevent a recurrence of scenes similar to those in previous years, which resulted in dozens of injuries and fires.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the relevant authorities to open the celebration square in the Karkh side of the capital Baghdad for citizens' movement. Additionally, he ordered keeping the gates of the Green Zone open after midnight on New Year's Eve, on Sunday and Monday of this week, to mark the arrival of the new year.