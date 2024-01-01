Denmark assists Iraq in clearing landmines

2024-01-01 03:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Danish government has contributed an additional $3.17 million to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq. The new contribution will help the Iraqi government protect civilians from the threat of explosive ordnance and support humanitarian, socioeconomic, and reconstruction efforts, according to a statement released by the UNMAS. The Danish […]

