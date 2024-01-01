2024-01-01 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has laid the foundation stone for the Al-Jawahiri Residential City project in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad. The project is one of the five new cities unveiled as part of the government's strategy to tackle the housing crisis and alleviate congestion in major urban centers. According to […]

The post Work Starts at 30,000-Home Development near Baghdad first appeared on Iraq Business News.