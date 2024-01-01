Full Results of Iraq's Local Elections

2024-01-01 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has announced the results of the local elections held in Iraq on December 18th: Voter turnout: 41%, higher than the 2021 parliamentary elections despite a boycott by influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Shia dominance: The Shia Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of Iran-aligned groups, emerged as the […]

