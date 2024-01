Lockheed Martin continues support for Iraqi C-130J Aircraft

2024-01-01 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. US-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a $13,541,434 definitization modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded contract FA8553-23-F-0007 for C-130J contract logistic support. The contract modification definitizes prices for contractor sustainment support services to include technical assistance, logistics support, aircraft maintenance support, repair and procurement of C-130J spares, repair and procurement of C-130J […]

