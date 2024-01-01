US dollar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-01-01 11:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar price climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, with the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened in Baghdad, the exchange rate rose to 152,250 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

In the exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad, the selling prices reached 153,250 dinars, and the purchase prices recorded 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 152,300 dinars and the purchase price at 152,200 dinars for 100 dollars.