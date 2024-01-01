A drone intercepted over Iraq's Ain al-Assad base

2024-01-01 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Defense systems successfully intercepted an armed drone over the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, which houses US and international forces, according to Iraqi army sources reported by Reuters.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and resulted in no casualties or damage.

The incident came after another drone was shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and international forces are stationed.

Washington has reported a total of 103 attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17, as per information from an American military official cited by Agence France-Presse.

It is noteworthy that there are approximately 2,500 American soldiers in Iraq, while around 900 American soldiers are deployed in Syria.