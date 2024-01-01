EIA: Iraq's Crude Oil and Product Exports to the United States Reach 80 Million Barrels

2024-01-01 12:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Iraqi crude oil and product exports to the United States reached approximately 80 million barrels over the first eight months of 2023.

According to EIA data, Iraq exported 79.346 million barrels of crude oil and its products to the United States from March to October.

In October, Iraq's exports of oil and derivatives amounted to 9.116 million barrels, a decrease of 727,000 barrels compared to September's figures, which stood at 9.843 million barrels.

The report further highlighted that OPEC's total crude oil exports and its products to the United States during the eight months reached 342.472 million barrels.

Saudi Arabia ranked first with 1.426 million and 159 thousand barrels during the same period.