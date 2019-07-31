Home › Baghdad Post › Iran's defense minister says it's 'normal' to test missiles

Iran's defense minister says it's 'normal' to test missiles

2019/07/31 | 20:45







Brigadier General Amir Hatami stopped short of explicitly confirming the test. A US defense official said last week Iran had launched what appeared to be a medium-range ballistic missile that travelled some 1,000 km (620 miles), and added that the test by Washington's arch-foe in the Middle East posed no threat to shipping or US personnel in the region.







"Such things are normal across the world," Hatami was quoted by the semi-official news agency ISNA as saying, after being asked about the reported missile test.







"The research programs of the armed forces are drawn up and carried out every year... including missile tests."







US President Donald Trump left world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year, arguing that he wanted a wider accord that not only limited Iran's nuclear activity but also curbed its ballistic missile program and reined in its support for proxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon. Trump tightened sanctions on Iran in May to try to scuttle its oil exports.







Iran has ruled out talks with Washington over its military capabilities, particularly the missile program that it says has only defense and deterrent purposes. Tehran denied that its missiles are capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads and says its nuclear program is peaceful.







On Saturday, Iran said missile tests were part of its defensive needs and were not directed against any country, without confirming last Wednesday's reported test.



