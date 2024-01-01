Green Iraq Observatory: fires in Iraq decreased by 21% in 2023

2024-01-01 16:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The reported fires in Iraq decreased by 21% in 2023 compared to 2022, data the Green Iraq Observatory showed on Monday.

The observatory said in a report that 21,244 fires were reported in the country, excluding the Kurdistan Region, in 2023. The majority took place in restaurants, buildings, and public and private institutions.

"Most of these incidents were reported in Baghdad," the report read.

The observatory said that the fire in al-Hamdaniyah district in Nineveh Governorate was the longest, followed by the fire in the Basra market.