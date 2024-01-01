132 people injured in Iraq because of New Year’s Eve fireworks

2024-01-01 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Monday that 132 people were injured because of fireworks set off during the celebrations of New Year’s Eve in Iraq. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, mentioned in a statement that the initial number of injuries caused by fireworks across Iraq reached […]

