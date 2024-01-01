Islamic Scholars Union condemns drone attacks on KRI

2024-01-01 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Islamic Scholars Union in Kurdistan declared on Monday that drone attacks on the region violate Sharia law.

In a statement, the union expressed concern over attempts to target the security forces and the Peshmerga, causing harm to the region through the use of drones and undermining citizen safety.

The union strongly condemned these attacks, emphasizing that the Peshmerga forces are "defenders of Kurdistan, at the forefront in combating terrorism and defeating ISIS." Kurdistan, it affirmed, stands for "peaceful coexistence and is a sanctuary for the afflicted," emphasizing that it should not be targeted by terrorist acts. Protecting the stability of Kurdistan, the statement noted, is a collective responsibility.

The statement highlighted that such "destructive attempts are contrary to Islamic Sharia principles," posing a serious threat to the overall security of Iraq.

Previously, the Kurdistan Regional Government reported an attack on the Peshmerga forces' headquarters in Erbil by two explosive-laden drones, labeling the perpetrating force as "lawless" and holding the federal government responsible for the "terrorist" attack.