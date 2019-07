Khamenei incites Shiites to launch protests against Bahrain's regime

2019/07/31 | 21:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei urged on Wednesday Shiites in Bahraini to continue protests followingthe execution of two terrorists over the weekend.Bahrain accused Iran ofstoking militancy in the kingdom.“Oppression and force willnot remain and the choice and will of justice-seeking people will ultimately bevictorious,” Khamenei wrote in a message posted on his official Arabic-languageTwitter account, along with a picture of the two terrorists who were executed.