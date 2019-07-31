عربي | كوردى


Khamenei incites Shiites to launch protests against Bahrain's regime

2019/07/31 | 21:20
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali

Khamenei urged on Wednesday Shiites in Bahraini to continue protests following

the execution of two terrorists over the weekend.Bahrain accused Iran of

stoking militancy in the kingdom.“Oppression and force will

not remain and the choice and will of justice-seeking people will ultimately be

victorious,” Khamenei wrote in a message posted on his official Arabic-language

Twitter account, along with a picture of the two terrorists who were executed.



