Khamenei incites Shiites to launch protests against Bahrain's regime

2019/07/31 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei urged on Wednesday Shiites in Bahraini to continue protests following
the execution of two terrorists over the weekend.Bahrain accused Iran of
stoking militancy in the kingdom.“Oppression and force will
not remain and the choice and will of justice-seeking people will ultimately be
victorious,” Khamenei wrote in a message posted on his official Arabic-language
Twitter account, along with a picture of the two terrorists who were executed.
