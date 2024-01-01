2024-01-01 20:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Government sources in Iraq revealed that US defense systems shot down an armed drone near Ain Al-Asad air base, which hosts US, Iraqi, and other international forces in the western Iraqi governorate of Anbar. The attack that took place on Monday came hours after a drone was shot down on Sunday over […]

The post Drone shot down over Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.