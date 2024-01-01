2024-01-01 22:15:12 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A deputy oil minister revealed on Monday that ExxonMobil has legally left the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq and turned over its operations to PetroChina as the principal contractor. Senior Iraqi oil officials met with representatives from ExxonMobil, PetroChina, and Basra Oil Company (BOC) on Monday in Basra to mark […]

The post PetroChina takes over West Qurna 1 operations from ExxonMobil appeared first on Iraqi News.