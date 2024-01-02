PetroChina Takes Over as Operator of West Qurna 1

2024-01-02 05:45:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Under the patronage of Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani, Basra Oil Company (BOC) organized a ceremony for the handover of the main operator role for the West Qurna 1 oilfield. The event, attended by the Ministry's Deputy for Extraction Affairs Basim Mohammed Khudair, marked the transfer of management responsibilities to China's PetroChina, […]

