UN Awards $3m Iraq Maintenance Contract

2024-01-02 05:45:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Abnaa al Abduly Company has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for: "Provision of Facilities Maintenance/repair and Ground Maintenance Services Within UNAMI Premises at the UNAMI Diwan Compound, Tamimi Compound, Transport Workshop and UNITAD Villa in International Zone, Baghdad, Iraq" The contract is valued at […]

