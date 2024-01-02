Australian jailed in Iraq reaches 1,000-day Milestone

2024-01-02 05:45:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Australian engineer Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan have now spent 1,000 days in prison in Iraq. The pair were detained in April 2021 by authorities in Baghdad in relation to a dispute over the construction of the new Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) headquarters in Baghdad. They have been […]

