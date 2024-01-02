Iraqi PM renews Baghdad’s unwavering stance regarding Israel’s war on Gaza

2024-01-02 07:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, renewed on Monday Iraq’s moral stance on Israel’s brutal aggression against the Palestinian people. “On the first day of the new year, we reaffirm our moral stance regarding the brutal aggression against our Palestinian people,” Al-Sudani said via X, formerly Twitter. “We once again remind […]

