Iraq sends 25 tons of food and relief supplies to Gaza

2024-01-02 10:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced on Tuesday dispatching 25 tons of food and relief supplies to the Palestinian people through an airlift via the Iraqi Air Force to El Arish Airport in Egypt.

In a statement, the society mentioned that "Iraqi Red Crescent teams sent 25 tons of food and relief materials donated by the Al-Hussein Holy Shrine to El Arish Airport in Egypt, intending to hand them over to the Palestinian Red Crescent."

The statement added, "This batch comprises 10 tons of food and relief items dispatched to the Egyptian Red Crescent for delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent through the Rafah Crossing."