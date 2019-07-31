عربي | كوردى


N Korea tests more missiles despite efforts at diplomatic solutions

N Korea tests more missiles despite efforts at diplomatic solutions
2019/07/31 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- North

Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, the South

Korean military said, only days after it launched two similar missiles intended

to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills.The

firings follow launches on July 25, North Korea’s first missile tests since

leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on June 30 and agreed to

revive stalled denuclearization talks.The

series of missile tests raises the stakes for US and South Korean diplomats

criss-crossing the region this week in the hope of restarting talks aimed at

persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile

programs.“North

Korea’s actions do not help ease military tensions, nor do they help keep the

momentum for talks that are under way,” South Korean Foreign Minister Kang

Kyung-wha told reporters in Seoul before leaving for a Southeast Asian security

forum in Bangkok.Kang

urged North Korea to halt the missile launches.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW