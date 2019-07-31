N Korea tests more missiles despite efforts at diplomatic solutions

2019/07/31 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- North
Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, the South
Korean military said, only days after it launched two similar missiles intended
to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills.The
firings follow launches on July 25, North Korea’s first missile tests since
leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on June 30 and agreed to
revive stalled denuclearization talks.The
series of missile tests raises the stakes for US and South Korean diplomats
criss-crossing the region this week in the hope of restarting talks aimed at
persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile
programs.“North
Korea’s actions do not help ease military tensions, nor do they help keep the
momentum for talks that are under way,” South Korean Foreign Minister Kang
Kyung-wha told reporters in Seoul before leaving for a Southeast Asian security
forum in Bangkok.Kang
urged North Korea to halt the missile launches.
