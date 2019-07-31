Home › Baghdad Post › N Korea tests more missiles despite efforts at diplomatic solutions

N Korea tests more missiles despite efforts at diplomatic solutions

2019/07/31 | 21:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- NorthKorea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, the SouthKorean military said, only days after it launched two similar missiles intendedto pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills.Thefirings follow launches on July 25, North Korea’s first missile tests sinceleader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on June 30 and agreed torevive stalled denuclearization talks.Theseries of missile tests raises the stakes for US and South Korean diplomatscriss-crossing the region this week in the hope of restarting talks aimed atpersuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missileprograms.“NorthKorea’s actions do not help ease military tensions, nor do they help keep themomentum for talks that are under way,” South Korean Foreign Minister KangKyung-wha told reporters in Seoul before leaving for a Southeast Asian securityforum in Bangkok.Kangurged North Korea to halt the missile launches.