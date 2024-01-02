Iraq News Now

CTG discloses details about recent attack on Erbil Airport

2024-01-02

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region confirmed on Tuesday the thwarting of an attack using an explosive-laden drone on the military base of the international coalition against ISIS at the Erbil International Airport.

In a statement, the agency mentioned that an explosive-laden drone launched by outlaw militias attempted, at 9:52 am today, to target the coalition base at Erbil International Airport, but it was successfully shot down.

Earlier today, a local source reported this morning, Tuesday, the foiling of an attack on Erbil International Airport involving an explosive-laden drone.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the drone was brought down by the airport's defense system without causing any damage.

