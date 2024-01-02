Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets US base in Syria with drones

2024-01-02 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The "Islamic Resistance" in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had targeted a US base in Syria with a drone.

The organization stated, "In continuation of our approach in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupation base in the Green Village in Syrian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles."

The statement affirmed its commitment to "striking the enemy's strongholds."

The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" had previously announced on Monday the targeting of a US base in Syria using drones.