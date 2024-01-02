Shafaq News Agency covers preparations for 103rd Iraqi army anniversary parade

Our correspondent roamed around the Celebration Square amid military vehicles, machinery, and soldiers currently training to participate in the parade scheduled for the upcoming Saturday, the 6th of January, coinciding with the anniversary of the establishment of the Iraqi Army.

It is noteworthy that next Saturday marks the 103rd anniversary of the establishment of Musa Al-Kadhim Battalion, the first battalion in the Iraqi Army, on January 6th, 1921, serving as the initial nucleus in the long history of the army. It was followed by air and naval forces, expanding into four divisions, the first and third located in Baghdad, the second in Kirkuk, and the fourth in Diwaniyah.