Al-Fayyad: Cancelling provincial offices because they do not represent the PMF

Al-Fayyad: Cancelling provincial offices because they do not represent the PMF

2019/07/31 | 23:10



The Chairman of the popular mobilization forces Faleh Al-Fayyad said in his acceptance that political leaders should not be allowed to come out with visions that intersect with the government's approach, and they have completed the basic steps to implement the Diwani order.



















