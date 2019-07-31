Home › INA › Al-Halbousi discusses with a number of the elders of Nineveh the most important problems experienced by the province

Al-Halbousi discusses with a number of the elders of Nineveh the most important problems experienced by the province

2019/07/31 | 23:10



Baghdad -INA







The Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Halbousi discussed Wednesday with a number of the elders of Nineveh province and the presence of MP Latif al-Warshan, the most important problems in Nineveh province, which concern the security and service aspect, and related to the reconstruction efforts







The media office said in a statement received by INA that Halbousi received a number of elders of the province of Nineveh and Jhaha, in the presence of MP Latif al-Warshan.







He added that the meeting discussed the most important problems in the Nineveh province, which relate to the security and service aspect, and related to reconstruction efforts to provide services and prepare conditions for the return of displaced persons, as well as to discuss the file of compensation for those affected by military and terrorist operations, Transactions covered by compensation.



















