Drone attack targeting military base in northern Iraq foiled

2024-01-02 17:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two security sources revealed that an armed drone was shot down on Tuesday near Erbil International Airport, where US and coalition forces are stationed. The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan region of Iraq mentioned in a statement that an armed drone fired by an illegal militia against Erbil airport was shot down […]

