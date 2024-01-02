President Barzani spearheads Harir’s park project

2024-01-02 17:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, celebrated the opening of the first park in the Harir region funded by Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw expressed gratitude for “the significant contribution of President Barzani, emphasizing that the initiative “aligns with broader support for the regional government.”