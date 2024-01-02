USD continues to rise in Baghdad, Erbil for the 2nd consecutive day

2024-01-02 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), following the stock market closure.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar's rates surged after the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 152,700 IQD for $100 dollars, compared to the morning's rate of 152,500 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling rate at 153,750 IQD for $100, while the buying rate stood at 151,750 IQD for $100.