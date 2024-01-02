Coordination Framework to convene with PM to discuss formation of local governments

Iraq News Now

2024-01-02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Leaders of the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, will meet with Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday evening to discuss the formation of local governments.

A source close to the Coordination Framework told the Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will discuss the possibility of keeping incumbent governors after a thorough evaluation.

On December 20, 2023, the Coordination Framework announced the formation of "Framework bloc" in all the Iraqi provinces to expedite the formation of local councils in a bid to ensure proper delivery of services to the citizens in accordance with the government program of al-Sudani's cabinet.

