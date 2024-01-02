Coordination Framework to convene with PM to discuss formation of local governments

2024-01-02 17:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Leaders of the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, will meet with Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday evening to discuss the formation of local governments.

A source close to the Coordination Framework told the Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will discuss the possibility of keeping incumbent governors after a thorough evaluation.