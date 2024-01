2024-01-02 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is India's second top oil supplier 2023 despite 11% drop in exports, a report by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday.

The total daily volume of Iraqi oil exports to India in 2023 was 908,000 barrels, down 11% from 2022.

Indian and Chinese oil companies were the biggest buyers of Iraqi oil, followed by American companies.