Iraq dispatches new batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza

2024-01-02 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson of the Iraqi armed forces, Yahya Rasool, announced on Tuesday that the eighth batch of humanitarian aid has been dispatched to the Palestinians in Gaza. Rasool told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Iraqi Air Force continues to send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through El-Arish International Airport […]

