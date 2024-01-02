Saraya al-Salam, Federal Police arrest ISIS militant in Sammara

2024-01-02 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A senior commander of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group has been captured in a security operation in Sammara, south of Tikrit, a statement by the Saraya al-Salam paramilitary group said on Tuesday.

The statement said that the arrest was carried out following a joint security operation between Saraya al-Salam intelligence and the Iraqi Federal Police.

The arrestee, identified as Ayman Khamis Tariq, was found in al-Hawish area while transporting ISIS supplies and documents.

Tariq admitted to being a member of ISIS and transporting food, logistics, and supplies for the benefit of the group. He joined ISIS in 2018 and was assigned to the Mahdi Hatem al-Asadi detachment, which is responsible for receiving supplies and equipment from ISIS militants.

During the arrest, Saraya al-Salam intelligence seized ammunition, an Iraqi national ID card, a driver's license, a vehicle registration certificate, a forged civil ID card, a rifle, a remote control, and two mobile phones.

The militant has been transferred to the Iraqi Federal Police for further investigation.