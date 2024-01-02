Iraqi PM: Government will not allow any forces to obstruct its work

2024-01-02 21:00:21 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shi'a al-Sudani on Tuesday evening reiterated that his government will not allow any internal or external forces to obstruct its work and provide services to citizens.

In a press conference, al-Sudani said that "our government's path has chosen to build trust and fulfill its promises to the people. We will not allow any internal or external force to hinder the government's work in fulfilling its duties."

Regarding the economic side, al-Sudani said that "international institutions have confirmed that Iraq has laid solid foundations for financial sector reform." He added that "we have taken important steps in financial, economic, and agricultural reform."

Al-Sudani said that "all international institutions have witnessed the government's financial and banking reform."