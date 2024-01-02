Iraq offers condolences to Japan for earthquake victims

2024-01-02 21:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences on Tuesday to the victims of the earthquake that struck areas in Japan. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry mentioned in a statement that it expresses its sincere condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Japan because of the earthquake that struck the central […]

