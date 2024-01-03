Fog stops flights at Erbil International Airport

2024-01-03 01:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Officials at Erbil International Airport said Tuesday night that flights will be suspended because of fog. Sources told Shafaq News that air traffic will return to normal after the weather improves. The administration of the airport notified travelers to and from Erbil that airport flights are continuing, but according to the weather […]

