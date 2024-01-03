Iraq’s exports of crude oil surpassed 1.2 billion barrels in 2023

2024-01-03 03:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday that the country’s oil exports in 2023 surpassed 1.2 billion barrels, noting that China and India were the largest buyers of Iraqi oil. According to official figures, crude oil exports in 2023 were more than 1.23 billion barrels, with a monthly export rate of […]

