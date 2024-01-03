Iraqi Cabinet Approves $736m Residential Project

2024-01-03 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In its first regular session of the year, the Iraqi Cabinet approved a $736,243,600 integrated residential project, to be constructed on parcels 25/12, 23/75, and 23/76 in District 21, Al-Salam, Baghdad. It granted approval for Ahl Al-Wafa Trading and General Contracting to implement the project and obtain the investment license for the […]

