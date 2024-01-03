Iraq News Now

EY to Advise Iraq on Banking and Insurance Reforms

2024-01-03 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a series of contracts with UK-based professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY), aimed at reforming Iraq's banking and insurance sectors: The first contract involves a comprehensive study on the restructuring of the state-owned Rafidain Bank and Rasheed Bank, with recommendations and a roadmap expected within six […]

